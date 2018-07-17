Tanzania: Minister Pushes for Protection of Children's Rights

ZANZIBAR Minister for Labour, Empowerment, Elders, Women and Children Maudline Cyrus Castico has reiterated a global call to activists and members of the public to unite against continuing violations of children's rights.

"Tell your friend, neighbour, 'NO more violation of child rights.' Let us be committed to ensuring that children live safely," Ms Castico said in her speech yesterday during the opening of a three-day workshop on advocacy, security management and risk assessment training for human rights defenders on child rights.

She said despite an ongoing campaign to stop abuse of children, the cases still escalated, necessitating a need for continued awareness so that people ended this menace in society.

"While discussing, consider the 2018 theme on the commemoration of African Child Day. Do not leave a child behind African development," she emphasised.

Ms Castico thanked the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) for organising the workshop, which aimed at empowering human rights defenders working on child rights to best handle child rights issues.

Without giving statistics she said "the country has witnessed some violations of child rights.

This is a commendable effort by THRDC, especially to bring together human rights defenders from different parts of the country for networking, learning and experience sharing."

She noted that children's rights were protected by international, regional and national instruments that provided for human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, and that children also benefited from the rights contained in the treaties.

She said both governments (Union and Zanzibar) acknowledged the contribution made by civil societies working to defend children's rights and that activities had been playing an active role in realising children's rights daily.

THRDC Coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said his organisation was committed to defending peoples' rights, including children, as participants in the workshop discussed various topics linked to workable measures to protect children in the country.