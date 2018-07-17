17 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TCRA Launches Anti-Graft Drive

By Gladys Mbwiga

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has launched a campaign to fight corruption. The campaign comes complete with a client's service charter to ensure accountability and good governance in service delivery to its customers.

The project seeks to ensure that people are aware of TCRA's services and that its (service) delivery is conducted transparently.

The TCRA director general, Mr James Kilaba, said the aim was to improve delivery of services.

"The draft charter will be used as a means to fight and stop corruption and also as a tool to change government institutions towards caring for the customers and offer services with transparently and with accountability," said Mr Kilaba.

Along with the charter TCRA has also given out a specific contact number along with an email address together with a link on their website that provide guidelines on how to deliver complaints when they arise during the course of service delivery. "The phone number to contact is 0737 300 300 and the email address is no-rushwa@tcra.go.tz and the link can be found on the website. Customers should not hesitate to reach out in case corruption arise in the process of services delivery," he said.

The charter intends to specify the service delivery standards, the relationship that is to be established between TCRA and customers, rights and responsibility of customers and increase productivity and accountability among TCRA employees.

Also TCRA along with other things has also adapted Quality Management System (QMS) considering international standards of ISO 9001:2015, the charter will updated according to the demand in service delivery.

The corruption campaign aims to support the President Dr John Magufuli in his endless effort to fight corruption in the country.

