17 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tshwane Restores 90 Percent of Power to Pretoria East After Substation Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality says it has restored power to about 90% of affected areas in Pretoria East after the Wapadrand substation fire.

Thousands of residents in the eastern suburbs of Silver Lakes, Equestria and Faerie Glen were left without power after the facility burst into flames a week ago.

On Tuesday morning, the municipality's Selby Bokaba said the city's teams of technicians and electricians had completed repairing the ring cable faults in Equestria, and were currently busy finalising the connection of cable networks that supply power to the area.

"We have restored fully Silver Lakes. I can say now that at least 90% has been restored," Bokaba said.

Bokaba said the main feeder cable from Wapadrand to Koedoeberg substations had also been repaired.

He said they still needed to fix two cable faults in Faerie Glen and replace a feeder cable to Shere rural lines.

"With electricity you can't be certain. We will strive to restore power to all the outstanding consumers during the course of the day.

"We once more wish to express our sincere apology to the inconvenienced consumers," he said.

Bokaba encouraged individual households who still have power failures in certain areas to send an SMS to 44676 with their account numbers.

Source: News24

South Africa

Land Hearings to Resume in the North West

After a breather of about a week, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee is to resume its hearings on the amendment… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.