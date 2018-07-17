17 July 2018

Nigerian Mr P Gets Two IARA 2018 Award Nominations

By Aisha Dauda

The popularly known Nigerian artiste Peter Okoye aka Mr P, formerly of Psquare has been nominated by the International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA) for two awards.

He got nominations in the "Best male" and "Best international male artist" 2018 category.

This, he made known via his instagram page @Peterpsquare.

"Two nominations: International Achievement Recognition Awards. Shout out to all my loyal fans, this one is for you. My first ever nomination, not one but two! It can only get better and better".

"@iara awards, I am truly honoured and congrats to other nominees y'all are incredible," he wrote.

Mr P who was nominated for his hit song so far this year 'Ebeano Crooner' will be competing against Micheal Dappah, Davido, George Ezra, Ihab Amir, Bread Boi, Louis Tomilson, Sheku Kanneh-Mason in the "Best international male artist" category.

For the 'Best male artist" category, he will be going against Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Cassper Nyovest, Medikal, Black Coffee, La Fouine and Mohammed Abass.

This award ceremony is set to hold on the 22nd of September at Hilton Hotel London.

