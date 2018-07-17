17 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia/Zambia: Brave Warriors Prep for Zambia

BRAVE Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti today named a training squad of 29 home-based players to begin preparing for their "do or die" 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek on 8 September.

When announcing the training squad, and while he has included six under-23 prospects, Mannetti said his primary focus was on "tried and tested players" in a bid to salvage Namibia's qualification hopes following their 1-0 defeat to Niger in their Group K opener last year. A final 23-man camp, including foreign based reinforcements, will be named at least two weeks before the match.

Part of the training selection are: Edward Maova (Civics), Abel Paulus (Life Fighters, u23), Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars), Donovan Kanjaa (Young African), Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers), Tusha Erasmus Ikeinge (Khomas Nampol), Larry Horaeb (Unattached), Edmund Kambanda (UNAM), Emilio Martin (Black Africa), Petrus Kamati ( Pescanova, u23), Vitapi Ngaruka ( Black Africa), Lubeni Haukongo ( Eleven Arrows, u23), Ikuaterua Hoveka ( Young African), Imannuel Heita ( Black Africa), Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Hiha Katjivena (Tura Magic, u23), Gustav Isaak( Tigers), Aprosius Petrus (Eleven Arrows, u23), Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars), Benyamen Nenkavu (Tigers), Petrus Shitembi (Tura Magic), Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers), Marcell Papama (Unam), Itamunua Keimuine (Tura Magic), Panduleni Nekundi (African Stars), Hendrick Somaeb (Unattached), Pinehas Willem (Eleven Arrows), Muna Katupose (Unam) and Mcartney Nawaseb (Black Africa, u23).

