Namibia Third At International Archery Event

THE Namibia Schools archery (Nasp) team won a bronze medal at an international junior event in Canada last week.

On the first day all the archers were involved in the Bull's Eye competition to determine their individual rankings and the team scores.

The United States was leading with 10 490 points after the first day, followed by South Africa (10 322), Namibia (10 140) and Canada (10 092).

On the second day the teams competed to determine the third placed All Stars team. The USA won the competition with 3 487 points, followed by South Africa on 3 449 and Namibia on 3 415 points, with the result that Namibia won the bronze medal.

In the individual bull's eye competition, Namibian archers secured the following places:

Out of a total of 21 girls, Leonise Human came 10th, Isabel Louw 12th and Melany Erasmus 13th.

Out of a total of 42 boys, Namibian archers achieved the following places:

Diwan Engelbrecht came ninth, Wian Lottering 12th, Willem Lottering 16th, Pieter Hough 20th and Gerhard Koen 22nd.