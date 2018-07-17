17 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Suspected Criminals Surrender Stolen Police Gun With 27 Bullets Missing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isaac Otwii & Bill Oketch

Two suspects who allegedly beat up a police constable in Oyam District before stealing his gun on July 1, 2018 have surrendered the rifle to authorities after emptying it.

The suspects allegedly assaulted police constable Tonny Aluku, before they grabbed his AK47 with 30 rounds of ammunition and fled with it.

The suspects escaped from custody at Oyam Central Police Station where they had been held on charges of aggravated robbery under case file reference number CRB: 329/2018.

They had been arrested on June 18, 2018 for allegedly robbing a woman of her Bajaj motorcycle registration UER 593C.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, confirmed the duo surrendered the gun to the village Local Council I chairman for Acimi village in Myene Sub County before fleeing again.

"We recovered the rifle when the assailants surrendered it to their LCI chairperson and took off. They are still on the police wanted list and they will be tracked down," Mr Ongom said.

He said the gun was returned with only three bullets, adding that the suspects claimed they used the other 27 bullets in Murchison Falls National Park in Nwoya District.

Related stories

Burglars break into CPS armoury, steal guns

Police seize 40 guns, arrest 50 criminals

Thugs steal police gun, two arrested

Eight arrested for stealing gun

The Oyam Resident District Commissioner, Ms Gillian Akullo, also the district chairperson, security committee, said her team was still hunting for the assailants.

"We want to get them so that they can give us the remaining 27 bullets," she said.

However, PC Aluku who was arrested over negligence while on duty was later released on police bond.

This is not the first time police officers are attacked, killed and their guns were stolen. More than six police officers were attacked last year, and their guns were stolen.

Uganda

Coffee Stocks Pile Up As Global Prices Drop

Uganda's coffee growers holding onto their stock until global prices climb back up. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.