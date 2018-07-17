Namibia: Govt to Review Sheep Scheme

DEPUTY agriculture minister Anna Shiwedha says the government would assess the viability of the sheep exporting scheme to mitigate losses.

Shiwedha made this statement in the National Assembly last Thursday, when she was answering a question by Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Nico Smit.

Smit had asked "why the sheep scheme had not been phased out" as it had led to the closing of abattoirs and loss of numerous local jobs.

The PDM parliamentarian also claimed that the "ill-conceived" scheme incurs over N$177 million in losses per annum, and that it has been a source of concern for local farmers since its introduction.

Smit also asked why the government has "ignored" the concerns raised in a report compiled in 2012, and whether farmers and workers who suffered "serious economic losses" attributed to the scheme would be compensated.

The scheme, which was introduced to stimulate value addition to sheep and sheep products locally, currently works to export a ratio of 1:1 after it was reviewed from the 15%-30% "ad valorem flexibility levy" in 2013.

The slaughter to export ratio implies that the producer (farmer) would be permitted to export one sheep after slaughtering one in local abattoirs.

The sheep scheme was introduced in 2003 with a purpose of benefiting the producers and the national economy through value addition and support for the Growth at Home strategy.

It was also perceived that the scheme would contribute to employment creation, and to support the "throughput of local abattoirs through the reduction of small stock exported to South Africa on the hoof.

Although the deputy minister denied that the annual losses in the sheep industry were attributable to the scheme, she acknowledged that the scheme had faced challenges "that hampered the achievement of its intended objectives" for the past years.

"There is no tangible evidence suggesting that the alleged losses were solely due to the scheme in question, neither is there an independent study which concluded that the misfortunes in the sheep industry are attributable to the scheme.

"There are many factors that can, directly and indirectly, contribute to the alleged losses, for instance drought, unfair competition and shipping of livestock on the hoof to South Africa," she stated.

The deputy minister said the "review exercise" was thus necessary to address the challenges identified over the years, adding that the exercise will "objectively look at the viability of the domestic marketing of small stock based on the production cost, revenues and profit margins".

Through this exercise, the ministry would also determine the viability of small stock abattoirs as well as tanneries, focusing on processing costs revenue and profit margins.

"The result of the planned exercise should advise the government on win-win interventions in the interest of the country and the industry as a whole," she noted.