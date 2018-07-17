17 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Lions Off to Brazil for Neymar Five

WINDHOEK - The Lions five-a-side team from Oshakati will leave Namibia on Monday for Sao Paulo, Brazil, where they will represent the country at the annual Neymar Junior Five Tournament from 20 to 21 July.

The team of seven, which will be known as the Namibian Lions, will be accompanied by chaperone-cum-team manager Paulo Coelho.

Speaking to the media during a send-off ceremony in the capital on Monday, team captain Pieter Hailombe said their aim was to win the tournament.

"We are not going there for holiday. We are in it to win it. We want to bring that trophy home, and we want to come back home as world champions. We expect other teams to compete," he said, adding that they will take it one game at a time.

Hailombe said winning the national championships had opened opportunities for him and his teammates already, as the trip to Brazil will be the first time that they travel outside Namibia.

He added that he and his teammates have never been on a plane before, and they are looking forward to more opportunities to come during and after the tournament.

Meanwhile, Coelho said preparations had gone well, and "the team looks ready".

"They have been training well. We already scheduled some gym time for them, and will take it one game at a time. We will strategise accordingly, and watch the other competitors closely," he said.

He added that everyone was relaxed for now, but he expected the pressure to hit them once they get to Brazil.

The World Final begins on Friday, with the group stage featuring national champions from 59 countries. The knock-out stages will start on Saturday.

The team comprises Hailombe, Prince Shivute, Erastus Kalula, Onesmus Ashipala, David Johannes, David Josua and Absalom Hatutale. - Nampa

