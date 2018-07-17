17 July 2018

Mauritius to Host World Finance Conference 2018

The World Finance Conference 2018, organised by the University of Technology, Mauritius in collaboration with the World Finance Conference, will be held from 25 to 27 July 2018 at Le Méridien Ile Maurice Hotel in Pointe aux Piments. Some 220 foreign delegates are expected to participate in the Conference.

The aim is to provide an interdisciplinary forum for academics, industry, professionals and government officials in the financial sector. It will be an ideal platform for scholars to share ideas and research in the field of Finance, to promote capacity research and to give opportunities for academics to innovate and participate in the Conference.

Two keynote speakers will address participants at the three-day conference. They are Professor David Chambers, a Reader in Finance and a Keynes Fellow at Judge Business School, Cambridge University, and Professor Robert Faff, Professor of Finance and Director of Research at the UQ Business School, Australia.

Interested candidates had until 12 December 2017 to submit their research papers for presentation consideration at the World Finance Conference 2018 in areas of finance, economics and banking.

The papers to be presented during the Conference will be ranked based on originality, technical content, relevance of contribution, organisation and clarity. The three winners of the Best paper Awards will be those with the combined highest number of votes from members of the Scientific and Program Committee. The total votes for each eligible paper will be presented to all the participants during the Annual Meeting of the World Finance Conference Presentation of the Awards and winners will be announced at the Annual World Finance Conference.

