Ghana: Fumi Retains Nat'l Ranking Tour Title

Benjamin Fumi successfully defended the National Ranking Tour title after beating Johnson Acquah 6-3, 6-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court on Saturday.

The game which lasted for one hour and 28 minutes saw the Akosombo-based Fumi overpower Acquah in both sets to win the trophy for the second time in two years.

Fumi won the 2017 edition of the tournament with Saturday's victory marking his third straight triumph over Acquah.

Speaking after the victory, Fumi said, "This is a very emotional period of the season. I enjoy these tournaments; today is a day to be satisfied and to be happy for winning this trophy."

An emotional Acquah reserved some compliments for his rival. "Congratulations to Fumi; he really played well and it is amazing."

"It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really happy to get this far. It is obviously disappointing but I cannot be disappointed; I am literally getting started."

The fourth National Ranking tour which was sponsored by tennis enthusiast, Ismailia Lamptey, the sole agent of Babolat in Ghana, Roger Crawford, President of Tennis Foundation Ghana (TFG) and the Mohammed siblings [Yakubu, Alima and Salifu] who are currently based in the United States (US).

The winner was presented with a trophy, an undisclosed cash amount and a branded Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) T-shirt.