17 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Fumi Retains Nat'l Ranking Tour Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pacome Emmanuel Damalie

Benjamin Fumi successfully defended the National Ranking Tour title after beating Johnson Acquah 6-3, 6-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court on Saturday.

The game which lasted for one hour and 28 minutes saw the Akosombo-based Fumi overpower Acquah in both sets to win the trophy for the second time in two years.

Fumi won the 2017 edition of the tournament with Saturday's victory marking his third straight triumph over Acquah.

Speaking after the victory, Fumi said, "This is a very emotional period of the season. I enjoy these tournaments; today is a day to be satisfied and to be happy for winning this trophy."

An emotional Acquah reserved some compliments for his rival. "Congratulations to Fumi; he really played well and it is amazing."

"It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really happy to get this far. It is obviously disappointing but I cannot be disappointed; I am literally getting started."

The fourth National Ranking tour which was sponsored by tennis enthusiast, Ismailia Lamptey, the sole agent of Babolat in Ghana, Roger Crawford, President of Tennis Foundation Ghana (TFG) and the Mohammed siblings [Yakubu, Alima and Salifu] who are currently based in the United States (US).

The winner was presented with a trophy, an undisclosed cash amount and a branded Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) T-shirt.

Ghana

We Are Against Tax Increases - Imani

Policy think tank, IMANI, has kicked against the speculated tax increment in the upcoming mid-year budget review. Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.