17 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Preko Denies Kenichi Rumours

Former Black Stars winger Yaw Preko has debunked reports that he will join Kenichi Yatsuhashi at Aduana Stars. The Japanese tactician joined CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Aduana Stars just days after leaving Inter Allies.

The 43-year-old coach refuted the reports and reaffirmed his commitment to continue with Inter Allies.

"I won't join Kenichi at Aduana stars because I am currently with the national team and still with Inter Allies. My number one priority is to help the national team. I don't know what will happen in the future but as of now, I won't join Kenichi," Preko said.

