East Africa: PM Abiy's Leadership Pulling Ethiopia, East Africa Out of Political Stress

ADDIS ABABA--Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed's leadership has brought meaningful success both at home and regionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It was also indicated that the Premier's leadership is changing the geopolitical setting of the Eastern Africa region during his last 100 days since assuming office.

Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem told a press conference yesterday that among the major regional success stories during this period was the recently signed 'Asmara Declaration' that ended the state of war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The Asmara agreement has two unique features; it was reached without involvement of third party and the peoples of the two countries came out victorious. And the role of Dr. Abiy Ahmed in this regard was also impressive, according to Meles.

"It is a milestone agreement that is expected to change the political set up of the Horn of Africa and beyond. And it eased the political tension in the region."

The trilateral relations among Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt with regard to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam have been sustained following the coming to power of Dr. Abiy.

The Spokesman also said that Ethiopia has historical role in the continent. Thus, decisions and actions of PM Abiy have implications for speeding up the efforts of regional and continental economic integration.

On the side of multilateral diplomacy, the Prime Minister has made successful efforts to bring together the South Sudan conflicting parties in to face to face discussion using his Chairmanship of the regional block IGAD.

The actions taken at home have also opened new chapter diplomatically as they helped changed the perception of the international community towards Ethiopia. With this, the country has managed to form new partnerships across the globe, Meles added.

Major world powers and international institutions such as the US, China, Germany, French, Turkey, UAE, the WB, and United Nations have given recognition to the positive developments in Ethiopia. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez has also paid visit to the country.

Concerning to the citizens diplomacy, there is paradigm shift that gives high value to human life. Consequently, over 3000 Ethiopians who had been imprisoned in different neighboring countries were also released, Meles underscored.

Many citizens who held different political outlooks including groups that were labeled terrorists have been returning home after some three decades, following the PM's motto: love and togetherness.