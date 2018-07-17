12 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Synod to Send Peace Delegates to Us

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henok Tibebu

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Orthodox Church Synod has decided to send three popes to the US in response for the call of the peace committee to solve the schism between spiritual leaders of Orthodox Church inside and outside the country.

Speaking on a press conference held here yesterday his Holiness Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church Abune Mathias urged the faithful to stand and pray for the unity of all Orthodox churches and return of spiritual leaders who are dispersed abroad.

He also noted that the disagreement between the spiritual leaders following the withdrawal of the fourth Patriarch has divided the church for the past twenty-six years.

Meanwhile, "The Synod has been putting efforts to bring peace by opening up doors for having conversations in its assembly that is held twice a year. And this effort for peace will continue as conversations on the canons that the church has been following in the past would be discussed and resolved by the Holy Synod".

On the other hand, Abune Mathias said the current spirit of reform that the country is going through is becoming fruitful. As a result, the church genuinely supports the aspirations to bring a new era of peace between the peoples of Ethiopia and Eritrea. According to him, the church would do its level best for the realization of these peace efforts.

Ethiopia

Eritrea Reopens Embassy in Ethiopia

Eritrea has reopened its embassy in Ethiopia.The reopening Monday came a week after the two countries declared an end to… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.