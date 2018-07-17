12 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Era, Contractors Sign 13.2 Bln Birr Contract to Upgrade Roads

By Girmachew Gashaw

ADDIS ABABA- The Ethiopian Road Authority (ERA) and contractors have signed a 13.2 billion birr agreement earlier this week to upgrade various roads across the country from gravel to asphalt as part of the Second Growth and Transformation Plan.

The upgrading of the roads would be conducted on eight national road projects. Authority Communication Directorate Director Samson Wondimu said that the projects cover 749.37 km and are mainly implemented in Amhara, Somali, Oromia, SNNPs and Benisangul Gumuz states.

When completed, the construction of these projects would ease traffic flow at national level. It would also strengthen socioeconomic relationships between various communities within and among the states.

Indicating that the full project cost is covered by the Ethiopian government, he said the project is expected to create a significant amount of jobs for citizens.

The authority is working with a focus to enhance the number of local consultants and contractors and four of the contractors that are part of the agreement are local.

