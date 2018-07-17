17 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mangochiman Salutes Chess Players

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leonard Sharra

Lilongwe based celebrated chess star Ernest Matola, popularly known as Mangochiman has hailed the local chess fraternity for the massive support given to him as he wedded his long time fiancée Charity Mvula in Lilongwe recently.

During the wedding celebration at Sana Food Court in Lilongwe, chess players spoiled the new couple with a brand new electric stove worth over K200,000, apart from several other gifts.

Speaking for the first time after returning from his honey moon, the reigning Sempha Chess champion wrote on Malawi Chess Forum on Monday, July, 16, 2018 that he and his wife did not take the gesture from chess players for granted.

"It was a great honour and privilege for me and my wife to see chess players from across the country gracing our wedding and spoiling us with beautiful gifts including a brand new cooker. We will live to cherish this gift and will take good care of it so that our children will appreciate the value of chess and togetherness in future," wrote Mangochiman, who is an IT specialist by profession.

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) outgoing president Kezzie Msukwa hailed the spirit demonstrated by chess players during the weeding.

"With the campaign for Chessam elections drawing to the climax, we are in a very difficult situation but we saw members from the chess family putting aside their differences to support one of their own. Ii is my wish to see this kind of unity continuing even after I leave my position next month," said Msukwa.

Malawi

Madonna Visits Hospital She Built

United States based pop celebrity Madonna on Monday returned to Malawi to celebrate the first anniversary of a medical… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.