17 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: If Supported, Africa Will Shine, Says Magufuli At Dar-China Summit

By Khalifa Said Ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has, on Tuesday, called upon African governments to come together because it is only through partnerships that continent can truly transform and improve living standards of its people.

Dr Magufuli said African states can better their economies provided that the continent has faithful friends who truly understand the African conditions and genuinely share its people's concerns singling out China as one of those friends.

Tanzania's Head of State was the guest of honour at the officiating ceremony of a special session under the framework of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in dialogue with world political parties which is taking place at a city hotel.

Themed 'Theories and Practices of Chinese and African Political Parties in Exploring Development Paths Suitable to National Situation' the session seeks to deepen discussion and exchange on governance philosophy and development paths.

Drawing attendance from over 30 political parties from around 40 African countries, the conference is the first to have been organised in Africa.

President Magufuli told the participants that due to long and historical ties between Tanzania and China and the rest of Africa, the country deserves the opportunity to host the conference.

"First, CCM [the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi] is the oldest political party in Africa and which has remained in power for a long time, this opportunity is a sign of respect to our party," he said as the audience applauded.

The second reason is that the country has been the epitome of Pan-African struggles for independence during the liberation movements.

Song Tao, CPC's foreign minister, urged African governments to forge development plans relevant to their conditions and that CPC through its government will continue to work together with them to ensure that their dreams are realized.

He said: "We'll support development plans that are relevant to a particular country and this year we'll lay foundations for cooperation so that we can have a unitary approach towards development."

