17 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Plans Afoot to Re-Adjust Serengeti National Park Boundaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Waitara Meng'anyi News@tz.nationmedia.com

Tarime — The government is reviewing propositions under which the boundaries of the Serengeti National Park may be adjusted in a bit to resolve existing land disputes between the national park management and residents of the neighbouring villages.

The adjustment process will involve uninstallation of boundary markers which were previously installed about 500 metres away from the national park boundary bordering Nyanungu, Gorong'a and Kwihancha wards.

Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Hamis Kigwangalla said this during his recent day-long tour in Tarime District during which he had an opportunity to inspect the park boundary markers in efforts to resolve the long-term land disputes.

Dr Kigwangalla further expounded that the decision to re-adjust the boundaries came after his office held talks with Mara regional authorities to discuss how to resolve the outstanding land disputes.

"I will consult with the relevant land minister's office to survey and demarcate the land in attempt to resolve the land disputes between the villagers and the authorities," he said.

For his part, Tarime Rural MP John Heche has called on the government to deploy land experts and conduct a thorough land survey in efforts to resolve land disputes.

"Most of these villagers established their homes in the areas for over 50 years. There is a need to resolve the matter so as to allow the villagers to continue engaging in productive activities," he said.

Tanzania

Tanzanite Smuggling Persists Despite New Wall - Tanzania Mining Commission

The Tanzania Mining Commission (TMC) appointed recently by President John Magufuli has uncovered rampant smuggling of… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.