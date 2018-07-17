Tanzania: Plans Afoot to Re-Adjust Serengeti National Park Boundaries

Tarime — The government is reviewing propositions under which the boundaries of the Serengeti National Park may be adjusted in a bit to resolve existing land disputes between the national park management and residents of the neighbouring villages.

The adjustment process will involve uninstallation of boundary markers which were previously installed about 500 metres away from the national park boundary bordering Nyanungu, Gorong'a and Kwihancha wards.

Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Hamis Kigwangalla said this during his recent day-long tour in Tarime District during which he had an opportunity to inspect the park boundary markers in efforts to resolve the long-term land disputes.

Dr Kigwangalla further expounded that the decision to re-adjust the boundaries came after his office held talks with Mara regional authorities to discuss how to resolve the outstanding land disputes.

"I will consult with the relevant land minister's office to survey and demarcate the land in attempt to resolve the land disputes between the villagers and the authorities," he said.

For his part, Tarime Rural MP John Heche has called on the government to deploy land experts and conduct a thorough land survey in efforts to resolve land disputes.

"Most of these villagers established their homes in the areas for over 50 years. There is a need to resolve the matter so as to allow the villagers to continue engaging in productive activities," he said.