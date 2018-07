Tuesday 17 July 2018 - 11:19 AM

Egypt wins 15 medals in Junior Wushu Championships

The Egyptian national Wushu Kung Fu team has clinched 15 medals as part of tournaments here, coming third among competitors.

Egypt won two gold medals, nine silvers and four bronze medals in Brazil's World Junior Wushu Championships (WJFWC).

The tournament kicked off on July 9th and ended July 16th.

It was the seventh WJFWC to date hosted by the International Wushu Federation (IWUF).