17 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Syrian Reconciliation Sponsored By Egypt's Intelligence

Tuesday 17 July 2018 - 11:26 AM

A number of armed opposition factions in the Syrian coast inked in Cairo a ceasefire agreement under Egyptian sponsorship, with Russian guarantee and the brokerage of the Head of Alghad Alsoury Current (The Syrian Tomorrow Current) Ahmad Jarba.

The agreement stipulates participating in efforts to fight terrorism and work on reaching a political settlement to the Syrian crisis, besides the return of refugees and the displaced to their homes and the release of detainees.

The armed factions in the northern countryside of Homs, topped by Jaish al Tawhid, signed an agreement in Cairo under Egyptian sponsorship, Russian guarantee and brokerage of Jarba.

The agreement stipulates joining efforts of combating terrorism in Syria and establishing peace-keeping forces in the region.

The commanders of the factions participating in the meetings in Cairo thanked President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for Egypt's efforts exerted to find a solution to the Syrian crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

