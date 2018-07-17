17 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Reviews Executive Position of Transforming Into a Digital Society Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tuesday 17 July 2018 - 11:42 AM

PM reviews executive position of transforming into a digital society project

Prime Minister and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development Mostafa Madbouli presided on Monday 16/7/2018 over a meeting with senior Armed Forces commanders to review the executive position of transforming into a digital society project.

This comes within the framework of the transformation to digital systems and achieve integrated databases in a unified digital system and the quest to provide electronic services to citizens and bodies, including the use of smart city technologies in the management and operation of cities, which is one of the important axes in the strategy of sustainable development 2030, so that data and information become available to all sectors of the state.

The project aims to provide digital services in simple and affordable ways at anytime and anywhere for all institutions and citizens through the development of an integrated digital system nationwide.

Egypt

Sisi to Start Two-Day Official Visit to Khartoum On Thursday

Tuesday 17 July 2018 - 10:51 AM Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.