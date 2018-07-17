Egypt: PM Reviews Executive Position of Transforming Into a Digital Society Project

Tuesday 17 July 2018 - 11:42 AM

PM reviews executive position of transforming into a digital society project

Prime Minister and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development Mostafa Madbouli presided on Monday 16/7/2018 over a meeting with senior Armed Forces commanders to review the executive position of transforming into a digital society project.

This comes within the framework of the transformation to digital systems and achieve integrated databases in a unified digital system and the quest to provide electronic services to citizens and bodies, including the use of smart city technologies in the management and operation of cities, which is one of the important axes in the strategy of sustainable development 2030, so that data and information become available to all sectors of the state.

The project aims to provide digital services in simple and affordable ways at anytime and anywhere for all institutions and citizens through the development of an integrated digital system nationwide.