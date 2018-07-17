17 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Defense Min. - Egypt's Army Possesses Highest Levels of Combat Capability

Tuesday 17 July 2018 - 11:37 AM

Defense min.: Egypt's army possesses highest levels of combat capability

During Zaki's meeting with a number of army personnel on Monday 16/7/2018, Zaki conveyed greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to them and the Egyptian people on the 66th anniversary of the July 23 revolution.

The commander-in-chief hailed the army's diligence and its war-fighting readiness, stressing the importance of following non-traditional methods during their training in order to carry out extraordinary missions.

He held talks with the soldiers on the latest regional developments and challenges faced by the Egyptian national security as well as the mega national projects.

