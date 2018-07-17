17 July 2018

Egypt: Sisi to Start Two-Day Official Visit to Khartoum On Thursday

Tuesday 17 July 2018 - 10:51 AM

Sisi to start two-day official visit to Khartoum on Thursday

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will begin a two-day official visit to Sudan on Thursday 19/7/2018, Sudan's Ambassador in Cairo Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Halim told his country's official news agency on Monday 16/7/2018.

Abdul-Halim said the visit reflects the vitality and privacy of relations between the two countries and peoples, noting that it's Sisi's first trip to Khartoum since his re-election for a second term.

While there, Sisi and his counterpart Omar al Bashir will discuss ways of boosting bilateral relations, regional issues and files of common concern, said the diplomat.

They will also mull progress and outcome of recent meetings on cooperation mechanisms after their meeting in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the last African Summit, added the ambassador.

