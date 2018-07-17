South Africa: National School of Government Signs MOU With Ndileka Mandela Foundationas Part of Mandela Celebration, 18 Jul

press release

National School of Government signs MOU with Ndileka Mandela Foundation to encourage government officials to lead like Mandela

As we celebrate 100 years of the life and legacy of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, the Thembekile Mandela Foundation (TMF) launches "Leading Like Mandela" Leadership Programme. The programme, officially named Mandela Leadership Programme, comes at a time when the country, the continent and in fact the world calls out for great leaders, conscious leaders who selflessly strive to improve the lives of their people sustainably, ethical and principle-centered leaders who serve the greater good, transformational leaders who will resolve the challenges we face today and create a better world for all, leaders leading like Mandela.

The programme established by Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela's eldest grandchild, Ndileka Mandela, offers leadership development to the public sector, corporate and civil society organisations. The TMF in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National School of Government (NSG) have committed to build strong public sector leadership through the "Leading Like Mandela" initiative. The Programme is aimed at continuing the legacy of Nelson Mandela and to build transformational leadership amongst African and global leaders for the realisation of the vision of the National Development Plan, AU Agenda 2063 and UN Vision 2030.

Media is invited to attend the event as follows:

Date: 18 July 2018

Time: 09h00

Venue: The National School of Government, Pretoria

The programme for the day will include a lecture by Ms Ndileka Mandela followed by a ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Thembekile Mandela Foundation and the National School of Government as well as between the TMF and the UNDP.

For any enquiries please contact:

Mr Bongani Mayimele

Cell: 082 880 3886

Mr Liaqat Alli Azam

Cell: 082 875 8668

Event Category:

Government activities

Issued by: National School of Government