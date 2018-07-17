17 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Shot in Face By 80-Year-Old KZN Farmer in Stable Condition - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 44-year-old man who was shot in the face by an 80-year-old farmer in Bergville is in a stable condition in hospital, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

Police Brigadier Jay Naicker said that the farmer shot the man on Monday after he had entered the farm to collect his goats which had been illegally confiscated by the farmer.

The farmer was later killed in a shootout with police who had come to arrest him.

When asked by News24 whether the farmer and the victim had fought before the shooting at about 11:00, Naicker said investigations into the matter would reveal more details.

"The investigation has been taken over by IPID and we can't comment because the man is still in hospital," he said.

Firearm seized

He said interviews, with regard to what had really happened before the police arrived, had not been conducted and statements had not yet been taken.

Naicker previously said that police officers, together with a hostage negotiator, had approached the farmer in an effort to arrest him.

"[He] allegedly opened fire on the police and was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire," said Naicker.

He said the farmer's firearm was seized after the shootout.

"A case of attempted murder, as well as an inquest docket, was opened for further investigation," said Naicker.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed that they were investigating the farmer's death.

He said officers had entered a yard to arrest the farmer.

Dlamini said the farmer was approached, with the assistance of a hostage negotiator, but that it had been unsuccessful.

"The [farmer] pointed the firearm toward the police and fired a single shot. Police returned fire and he was fatally wounded."

Source: News24

South Africa

Land Hearings to Resume in the North West

After a breather of about a week, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee is to resume its hearings on the amendment… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.