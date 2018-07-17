South Africa: Man Shot in Face By 80-Year-Old KZN Farmer in Stable Condition - Police

A 44-year-old man who was shot in the face by an 80-year-old farmer in Bergville is in a stable condition in hospital, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

Police Brigadier Jay Naicker said that the farmer shot the man on Monday after he had entered the farm to collect his goats which had been illegally confiscated by the farmer.

The farmer was later killed in a shootout with police who had come to arrest him.

When asked by News24 whether the farmer and the victim had fought before the shooting at about 11:00, Naicker said investigations into the matter would reveal more details.

"The investigation has been taken over by IPID and we can't comment because the man is still in hospital," he said.

Firearm seized

He said interviews, with regard to what had really happened before the police arrived, had not been conducted and statements had not yet been taken.

Naicker previously said that police officers, together with a hostage negotiator, had approached the farmer in an effort to arrest him.

"[He] allegedly opened fire on the police and was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire," said Naicker.

He said the farmer's firearm was seized after the shootout.

"A case of attempted murder, as well as an inquest docket, was opened for further investigation," said Naicker.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed that they were investigating the farmer's death.

He said officers had entered a yard to arrest the farmer.

Dlamini said the farmer was approached, with the assistance of a hostage negotiator, but that it had been unsuccessful.

"The [farmer] pointed the firearm toward the police and fired a single shot. Police returned fire and he was fatally wounded."

Source: News24