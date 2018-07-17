Africa: Eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases in Africa

Photo: SpeakUp Africa

National Programme Managers and Partners Meet in Kigali, Rwanda to Take Stock of Progress in the African Region

press release

KIGALI, July 17, 2018 – The Expanded Special Project for Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (ESPEN) convenes national Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Programme Managers and partners at its first annual meeting to review the regional and national progress towards NTD elimination in Africa.

NTDs are a group of communicable diseases that affect more than 1.5 billion people globally, 39% of whom live in Africa. These dangerous and destructive diseases can be prevented and treated, yet they continue to cause severe disfigurement and other long-term disabilities that create obstacles to education, employment, economic growth and overall development.

In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Expanded Special Project for Elimination of NTDs (ESPEN) to help all African countries accelerate the elimination of the 5 most prevalent NTDs by sharing best practices, coordinating activities and offering technical guidance. “Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) programmes harness diverse partnerships to drive impact – including across sectors, and countries. With communities and entire nations struggling under the burden of these diseases, increased financial support, stronger political commitment and better tools to prevent, diagnose and treat the diseases are vital to defeat NTDs”, said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director. At this first annual meeting, ESPEN, Programme Managers and partners will provide updates and share their progress towards the NTD control and elimination. Discussions will address coordination, government ownership, partnerships, planning, advocacy and resource mobilization.

NTDs have devastated over millions of lives for the longest time but, massive coordinated efforts have brought together governments, private sector companies, NGOs and communities from the most remote areas, proving us that the international community is on the right track, and that elimination is within reach. Throughout the continent, countries are making progress towards NTD control and elimination. In 2017, Togo eliminated lymphatic filariasis as a public health problem in Togo and this year, Ghana has done the same with trachoma. Illustrating public health as its best, health technicians, partners and community health workers have come together with a clear objective to improve the lives of millions of the most vulnerable people.

With the clear objective to promote the need for coordination of country ownership of the integrated PC-NTD programme, from the meeting shall stem key action points and recommendations to improve the implementation of annual plans and activities for the completion of the NTD Roadmap.

What: ESPEN First Annual Programme Managers Meeting

When: 17-19 July 2018

Where: Lemigo Hotel, Kigali, Rwanda

About Rwanda NTD Programme

The NTD programme was established in June 2007, with a $ 3 Million 3 year grant from the Legatum Foundation through Geneva Global and Columbia University’s Access Project. From December 2016, the program is implementing a grant of $1.7 Million for a period up to September 2018, with direct partnership between the GoR and the END Fund.

With the above partnership, the program has mapped most common NTDs:

- Intestinal worms: 65% (2008); 45% (2014)

- Schistosomiasis (bilharzia): 2.7% (varying from 0 to 70% in surveyed schools) (2008); 1.9% (2014); But the use of more sensitive test in 2014 has revealed higher prevalence and new hot spots with an overall prevalence of 7.4% (varying from 0 to 100% in surveyed schools) (only intestinal bilharzia was found endemic around lakes and marshes in Rwanda)

- Trachoma and Lymphatic filariasis were also mapped in 2008 and found not being public health threats.

- Training of laboratory technicians on NTDs diagnosis and training of nurses and physicians on clinical management of NTDs was conducted. Currently, training on NTDs for all 45,000 CHWs is being implemented in June until July 2018.

- Since 2008, Mass Deworming campaigns (Mass Drug Administration or MDA) against intestinal worms for high risk population mainly children from 1 to 15 years and against bilharzia for children from 5 to 15 years from endemic areas (around lakes and marshes). This mass treatment campaign is implemented mainly through the MCH week implemented every 6 months.

About ESPEN

With a secretariat based in WHO AFRO headquarters in Brazzaville, ESPEN contributes to the control and elimination of the five-leading neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) responsive to preventive chemotherapy (PC-NTDs), leveraging on the commitment of pharmaceutical companies’ donation of effective medicines. By helping countries control and eliminate theses NTDs, ESPEN contributes to poverty alleviation, improves economic productivity and quality of life for affected people in Africa. With the support from ESPEN, Ministries of Health systems can achieve universal healthcare and strengthen their health systems for the benefit of the most vulnerable communities in Africa.