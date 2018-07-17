Kenya: 3 Endarasha Boys School Students Charged With Arson

Three Endarasha Boys High School students have been charged with arson in Nyeri.

While appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua, the students denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or bond of Sh300,000 each.

The charge sheet indicated that the trio, together with others not before court, willingly burnt a dormitory valued at Sh5 million on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

The students are a 15-year-old Form One and two Form Fours aged 17.

Police in Kieni West had arrested 24 students in connection to the Sunday fire but narrowed down to the three after a grilling session.

The court directed the students to be detained at Nyeri juvenile remand if they fail to raise their bail cash or bond.

Police arrest 24 students as Endarasha Boys in Nyeri is closed indefinitely over fire

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday, July 31 this year.

MURDER CASE

Nine other former students of the school were charged with arson and murder in 2010 over the killing of two classmates in a fire incident.

Their murder case is still pending but is scheduled for October 30, this year for final submissions.

The charge against the nine states that on the night of October 17, 2010 at Endarasha School in Nyeri, they murdered Mr Kennedy Karogo and Mr Joseph Mwangi.

They are suspected to have set on fire the school dormitory, named Fr Wambugu, where 180 Form One students slept.