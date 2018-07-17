17 July 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Health Ministry Launches Strategic Plan

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Health and Social Services launched its Strategic Plan for 2017/18-2021/22 alongside partners, including UN Namibia, this week.

The plan outlines activities towards making the country healthy in line with national and international development agendas.

Speaking at the launch, the UN Resident Coordinator Rachel Odede reaffirmed the UN's support towards the MoHSS in implementing the Plan.

"Together, we can eliminate the barriers to quality health care access to ensure that no one in Namibia is left behind due to poor health," she said.

'Good Health' is part of the Social Transformation Pillar within the UN Partnership Framework (UNPAF) with Namibia. Specifically Outcome 2.1 speaks to ensuring that all people have access to and utilise quality integrated health care and nutrition services.

This is in line with Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which ensures that everyone, everywhere can access essential quality health services without facing financial hardship. Access and quality of service, critical elements of UHC, are reflected in the MoHSS's Strategic Plan.

World Health Organization Namibia's Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses presented on UHC at the National Health Assembly, which was officially inaugurated after the launch of the Ministerial Plan.

This forum brought together stakeholders to chart the way towards improving health outcomes in Namibia.

Namibia

Namibian Graduates Stranded in Ukraine

A group of about 30 Namibian loan-holding students, who just graduated in Ukraine, are up in arms over alleged failure… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.