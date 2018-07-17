Algeria/Ghana: Ghana's Contingent Off to Algiers for AYG

A 32-member Ghana youth team left the country on Sunday to participate in the third African Youth Games (AYG) in Algeria slated for July 17-28.

The team was made up of 22 athletes. They will compete in four disciplines including beach volleyball, swimming, athletics and hockey.

They were accompanied by coaches and officials from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

They include beach volley: Carboo Kelvin Katey, Tsatsu Eric, Awuku Belinda, Berbelie Mavis Akuvi, Mumuni Moro and Ajanako Edward Seidu.

The swimming team is made up of Jackson Abeiku, Poku-Dwumoh Papa Yaw, Sowah Prince Abdullah, Kaya Forson and Jackson Kodwo Abbiw.

Yaro Stephen, Diafo Solomon, Gyamfi Regina, Maccarthy Dominic, Opoku Dorcas and Tuffour Paul Kofi are for the athletics team with Quayson Racheal, Addae Gifty, Gbati Asana, Nuatro Esther, Akoto Charity, Otto Eleanor, Okine Rafiyatu, Donkor Rebecca, Copson Hagiet and Yarboi Irene forming the hockey team.

The team was seen off by the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Adjetey Sowah who assured them of the support of the nation.

He said, "Sports was very important and has become something the country must invested into it as it hopes to reduce unemployment in the country."

President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah expressed gratitude to the Mayor and said the GOC was committed to sports development in the country.

He urged the athletes to take advantage of the competition to prepare for the 2024 All African Games which would be hosted by Ghana.

Chef d' Mission for Team Ghana, Albert Frimpong said they have the best team at the youth level and was certain they would make the nation proud.