Ghana: Happy Kids School Gets New Science Laboratory

Happy Kids School as part of its 25th anniversary has inaugurated a modern science laboratory to enhance the teaching and learning of science in the school.

The facility furnished with the equipment such as thermometer, first aid kit, safety floor, chemicals, conical flask, G-clamp, bean balance and students' microscope is to afford students from primary four to Junior High School the opportunity to improve their performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The school also transformed its new multipurpose activities centre and art centre to make the teaching and learning practical for the students.

Ms Jemima Nartey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the school, in an interview with Ghanaian Times said she was optimistic that the facility would help the pupils pass their examination and also have a practical feel of what they were taught theoretically.

According to her, education was not just about teaching and learning, but more of helping the student to become a better person to transform himself, the community and the world at large.

"You cannot be teaching children without letting them know what the sustainable development goal is about. You cannot be teaching children without letting them communicate with the world out there," she added.

She advised parents to closely monitor their children's social activities and not just rely on school teachers to discipline them.

Ms Nartey said the school would soon open a language centre and a library in all the classrooms to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Mrs Rebecca Tetteh, Accra Metro Coordinator, Science, Technology, Mathematics, Innovation and Education said government introduced STEM as an initiative to bridge the gap that had existed in the field of science and technology and to demystify the notion that science is a difficult subject and the preserve of only a few gifted people.

Mr Charles Opoku Agyemang, a past student and a software engineer, thanked the management of the school for his achievements and urged parents to stop the habit of choosing career paths for their children.