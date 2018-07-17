Ghana: A Tree Per Child Programme Launched

A tree per child programme which aims at addressing ecological shortcoming has been launched at the Thomas Aquinas Senior High School (SHS) in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA).

With funding from the assembly, students are expected to plant 250 coconut trees under the programme this year in their respective schools and homes in the municipality.

Launching the programme, Mr Owusu Frempong, Municipal Coordinating Director, LaDMA, said such an initiative would lead to income generation ventures for schools and students who played active role in the programme.

Mr Frempong said the programme would also address issues such as unemployment, flooding, erosion and other human and environmental impacts in the area.

He therefore tasked school authorities and parents to encourage their children to take the programme seriously.

The Municipal Agriculture Director for LaDMA, Mrs Emelia Monney, who is championing the tree planting programme said, the school children would be educated on climate change and trained on coconut production and management.

She said the agriculture team in the municipality would work with the school authorities to monitor students to take care of the seedling until they are well matured.

Mrs Monney said that a series of awareness campaign on climate change and tree planting exercise would be undertaken in schools in the municipality to encourage children and the public on the socio-economic benefits of coconut cultivation.

Mrs. Bernice Addae, the Municipal Education Director for LaDMA and acting headmistress for St Thomas Aquinas SHS tasked the agriculture students in various schools in the municipality to play active roles in the programme because they already have agricultural background.

Mrs Addae said the programme is laudable due to its vast benefits to the individual, community and as a means of addressing climate change as a whole.