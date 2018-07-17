Ghana: Tema Regional Police Command Holds Wassa

Tema — A Former Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner Of Police, (DCOP) Retired Mr. Augustine Gyenning has charged police personnel to work harder at protecting citizens and themselves.

He said it is important for the personnel to always remember that they could only protect the citizenry if they are able to stay away from danger to be alive.

Addressing personnel of the Tema Regional Police Command at their WASSA aimed at bringing the personnel together to socialize and plan ahead, Mr. Gyenning said in the wake of Police officers losing their lives to robbers they should step up their game to defend themselves.

He also advised the personnel to work hard to win the confidence of the public to enable them give the necessary support to enable them to effectively discharge their duties.

The Former Tema Regional Police Commander also encouraged them to save towards their future to ensure that they are not miserable when they retire.

Another Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. George Anko-Bilurged junior officers of the Service to voice out their challenges to management

Whenever they are given the opportunity because they spend most of their time on the field.

Mr. Anko-Bil recalled that most of the deaths of Police personnel recorded in recent years were those of junior officers hence the need to speak out.

He was of the view that such communication with their superiors would enable them adequately provide the appropriate equipment and environment to carry out their duties.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner Of Police, (DCOP) Nana Asomah Hinneh expressed concern about the lost of personnel to the activities of armed robbers a development he described as unfortunate.

He however said despite the challenge, they would continue to work assiduously to protect lives and property even at the peril of their lives to ensure that the public had peace of mind to go about their duties.

DCOP Hinneh said crime had reduced with the introduction of the drone device which is able to capture criminals from a distance while flying up for the Police to close in on them and arrest them.

Some officers who had distinguished themselves were presented with award.

The event also brought together several retired officers to socialise with serving personnel and to advice them.