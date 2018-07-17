Ghana: MP Donates Medical Equipment to Bole District

/

The Member of Parliament MP) for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has donated medical equipment to the Ghana Health Service in the Bole District of the Northern Region to be distributed to various health facilities in the area.

The equipment included 34 weighing machines and three delivering beds worth GH¢40, 000.

The equipment purchased from part of the MP's National Health Insurance Scheme Fund followed appeals made to him during visits to health facilities in the district.

Presenting the equipment to the GHS at a short ceremony here on Thursday, Alhaji Sulemana hoped it would ameliorate the suffering of women and children who are vulnerable.

He urged nurses and other health workers to take good care of the equipment to give them a longer lifespan.

Alhaji Sulemana promised to register 2000 poor and needy people within the constituency onto the Health Insurance Scheme in due course.

On her part, the Bole District Director of Health Services, Ms. Elizabeth Tigaa thanked the MP for his kind gesture.

She appealed to the MP to assist the District Health Management Team (DHMT) with motorcycles to enable the public health unit to undertake their core mandate of regular home visits at the rural community level to provide health care delivery services.