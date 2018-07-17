Eritrea: Ethiopian Air Lines to Start Inaugural Flight

Asmara — According to the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship signed by the Governments of Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July in Asmara, the Ethiopian Air Lines will start its inaugural flight tomorrow Wednesday, 18 July.

According to the information from the office of the Air Lines, families that have been separated for many years are expected to reunite again.

It is to be recalled that, the five points Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship was signed by Presidents Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed during the Prime Minister's official visit to Eritrea at an invitation of President Isaias.

One of the three pillars of the agreement is "Transport, trade and communications links between the two countries will resume; diplomatic ties and activities will restart".

Telecommunications service between the two countries has already reopened starting from July 10.

The Eritrean Embassy in Addis Ababa that was closed for two decades has been reopened by President Isaisa Afwerki at a ceremony held on 16 July in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

It is to be recalled that President Isaias Afwerki conducted officaila visit to Ethiopia from 14 to 16 July at an invitation of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia.