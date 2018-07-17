Cameroon: Agriculture and Rural Development - Regional Delegation Opens Up to Public

They organised open door days to acquaint the public about their activities and showcase the agricultural potentials of the Region.

The Regional Delegation for Agriculture and Rural Development, on July 12 and 13 organised open door days to acquaint the public about their activities as well as showcase the agricultural potentials of the Littoral Region.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the representative of the Governor said government's vision of development as contained in the strategic document on growth and employment accords importance to agriculture which accounts for about 20 per cent of our national GDP.

He urged the public to engage in agriculture so as to spur economic growth, food self-sufficiency and create employment. The Regional Delegate for agriculture, Konde Jean Claude, in accordance with the theme "agriculture, motor of job creation and riches" said agriculture offers opportunities for employment in the domains of manufacturing farm inputs and processing of farm produce.

He presented the services rendered by his delegation which he said comprises 11 services in addition to projects and programmes under the tutelage of the ministry operating in the Littoral Region such as, ACEFA, PIDMA, PAIJA, C2DAFOP and so on.

He however said they face difficulties such as the modernisation of farming methods and tools, the processing of agricultural products, the privatisation of the importation of farm inputs and ameliorating their method of intervention to assist farmers.

The speeches were followed by a presentation on the theme of the day as well as exchanges on the various forms of assistance of the State to farmers or those who want to indulge in agriculture.

The open door days also saw exhibitions on some farm produce, processed foodstuffs and other derivatives from tubers like cassava, cocoyams as well as vegetables.