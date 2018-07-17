17 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Agriculture and Rural Development - Regional Delegation Opens Up to Public

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Vubem Toh

They organised open door days to acquaint the public about their activities and showcase the agricultural potentials of the Region.

The Regional Delegation for Agriculture and Rural Development, on July 12 and 13 organised open door days to acquaint the public about their activities as well as showcase the agricultural potentials of the Littoral Region.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the representative of the Governor said government's vision of development as contained in the strategic document on growth and employment accords importance to agriculture which accounts for about 20 per cent of our national GDP.

He urged the public to engage in agriculture so as to spur economic growth, food self-sufficiency and create employment. The Regional Delegate for agriculture, Konde Jean Claude, in accordance with the theme "agriculture, motor of job creation and riches" said agriculture offers opportunities for employment in the domains of manufacturing farm inputs and processing of farm produce.

He presented the services rendered by his delegation which he said comprises 11 services in addition to projects and programmes under the tutelage of the ministry operating in the Littoral Region such as, ACEFA, PIDMA, PAIJA, C2DAFOP and so on.

He however said they face difficulties such as the modernisation of farming methods and tools, the processing of agricultural products, the privatisation of the importation of farm inputs and ameliorating their method of intervention to assist farmers.

The speeches were followed by a presentation on the theme of the day as well as exchanges on the various forms of assistance of the State to farmers or those who want to indulge in agriculture.

The open door days also saw exhibitions on some farm produce, processed foodstuffs and other derivatives from tubers like cassava, cocoyams as well as vegetables.

Cameroon

Reaction Mixed as Biya Prepares to Run Again

There have been mixed reactions in Cameroon following President Paul Biya's announcement that he will run for… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.