17 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Here Comes the 'National Symphony' Monument!

By Kimeng Hilton Ndukong

It is erected at CRTV Bertoua Junction adjacent the new building of the East Regional Delegation of Arts and Culture.

The Ninth National Festival of Arts and Culture, FENAC, holding in the East Regional headquarters, Bertoua from July 15-22, 2018, will go down in the annals of cultural and art festivals in Cameroon as being unique in some aspects. Unlike in the past 27 years since FENAC was founded in 1991, this year's cultural appointment brings along a major novelty.

The construction of a festival monument, the "National Symphony," dedicated to the country's craftsmanship, cultures and artistry, is more than a symbol. Commissioned on July 16, 2018 by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang, representing President Paul Biya, the monument is located at CRTV Bertoua Junction adjacent the new building of the East Regional Delegation of Arts and Culture.

Its foundation stone was laid on May 29, 2018 by the Minister of Arts and Culture, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi. "National Symphony" was cast in Douala and then mounted onsite. It sits on a basement and is six metres high. It carries four traditional musical instruments - the "Mvet," "gong" with two hollow ends, "Tam-tam" or talking drum, and "Kongoukou."

The instruments respectively represent Cameroon's four cultural zones viz the Fang-Beti, Grassfield, Sudano-Sahelian and Sawa coastal peoples. Above the instruments is a pyramid- like dome that stands for the country's triangular shape and which sits four stars for the North, South, East and West.

According to Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the design of the monument is an expression of the "hymn of Cameroon's cultural diversity." "National Symphony" emblazons Bertoua town and is expected to boost local tourism as well as project Cameroon's culture to greater heights.

Prof. Mouelle Kombi adds that several other surprises await participants at the Ninth National Festival of Arts and Culture.

