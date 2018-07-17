Cameroon: African Youth Games - Team Cameroon in Algiers

The delegation left the country on July 15, 2018 on board a special Camair-Co flight.

The Cameroonian delegation to the third edition of the African Youth Games (AYG) is already in the Algerian capital of Algiers. The delegation left the country on Sunday July 15, 2018 on board a special Camair- Co flight.

A farewell ceremony to the sports delegation that will represent the country in the games took place in Yaounde on Saturday July 14, 2018.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt reminded the athletes of government's continuous support to ensure a smooth participation of Cameroonian athletes in major international competitions.

He called on the athletes to be worthy ambassadors of Cameroon in Algiers through hard work, discipline, courage and fighting spirit in order to meet set objectives. The flagbearer to the games, wrestler (65kg) Christian Guidilim on behalf of the athletes promised to make Cameroon proud in Algiers. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt then handed over the flag of Cameroon to the athlete.

The third African Youth Games will take place from July 18 to 28, 2018. The Cameroonian delegation to the games is made up of 135 people; 98 athletes (44 girls and 55 boys), nine medical personnel and seven members of the administrative staff.

Cameroon will participate in 13 sports disciplines notably athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, handball (women) football (men), gymnastics, weightlifting, judo, karate, wrestling, table tennis, lawn tennis and volleyball. Prior to their departure, all the teams were on training in Yaounde for one month to finetune their skills ahead of the games.

The training period ended on July 13, 2018. Officials say the athletes are arriving in Algiers when the temperatures will be 28°c which is the same temperatures in which they trained in Yaounde.

The athletes are expected to familiarize with the environment at the Games Village in Algiers before the official kick off of the games on July 18, 2018. Organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the competition will bring together 3,000 athletes from 50 participating countries.