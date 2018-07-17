South Africa: It's Almost Unreal That This Show Is Ending

It's the final rose ceremony for UnREAL. The popular Lifetime drama will come to an end after the fourth season.

In a twist worthy of the show the entire eight episode season is currently showing on the US streaming site Hulu.

The official Twitter account shared the news on Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news that the show would be moving Hulu and ending in May.

Craig Erwich, senior VP of content at Huly says: "UnREAL has captivated audiences on Hulu since season one, so when this opportunity came to us, we knew we couldn't miss out."

UnREAL first premiered on Lifetime in 2015 and follows the cast and crew of a reality dating show Everlasting.

Rachel (Shiri Appleby) is a young reality television producer pushed by her unscrupulous boss Quinn (Constance Zimmer) to swallow her integrity and do anything it takes to drum up salacious show content.

In season four Rachel and Quinn return to Everlasting for an all-stars themed show, bringing back former contestants very much like Bachelor in Paradise.

Season 3 recently aired on Lifetime (DStv 131). There's no indication yet when season four will be broadcast in SA.

Seasons 1 and 2 is available on Showmax.

Source: Channel24