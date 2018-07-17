17 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmajo Co-Chairs Brussels Conference Which Enters Its 2nd Day

The Somali Partnership Forum which is focusing on Somalia's security stabilization, political development, economic recovery and humanitarian issues will be concluded today in Brussels.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo and the European Union Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Magherini are jointly chairing the conference which opened on Monday.

The Forum is a follow up to the earlier conferences in London and Mogadishu, respectively in May and December 2017

During the opening of the meeting, Somali government leaders have talked about the development strides made since the London conference.

Delegates from UN, EU, AU, IMF, donor countries and International NGOs are attending the two-day conference.

The meeting also convened leaders from all Somalia's federal member states part from Somaliland state.

Somaliland declared independence in 1991 when Somalia's central government was overthrown.

Despite restoring peace and sanity in across territories, the region failed to secure international recognition from the International Community.

