Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Detain Man Accused of Killing His Father

Jubbaland state forces have managed to capture a man accused of heading his father in a small village located on the outskirts of Kismayo, the regional capital of Lower Jubba.

The suspect has killed his 80-year-old father, Abdullahi Sharif Kalar with a knife at his house in Bula-Gadud area over undisclosed circumstances.

The command of Jubbaland Police said an investigation into the tragic incident was ongoing and the killer is now held at a police station in Kismayo, where he is being questioned.

In a separate incident, a man has killed his wife at Balanbale area in Galgadud region, central Somalia on Tuesday morning. It's unclear the motive behind the murder.

The local residents said the man whose name has not been identified has opened fire at his wife, killing her inside their house in the area.

The killer was detained by the authorities.