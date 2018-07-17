17 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya Deploys Hundreds of Security Forces Along Its Border

Tagged:

Related Topics

Hundreds of Kenya's national police reservists (NPR) and military forces have been deployed along Kenya's border with Somalia on Tuesday in a bid to boost security.

Last Thursday, heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a camp owned by Kenyan police administration in Mandera County.

Mandera County Commissioner, Kutswa Oloka who spoke to the local media said the officers would assist in patrols in villages along the Kenyan border with Somalia that have increasingly become a soft target.

"Earlier today, we deployed well-armed national police reservists and military troops to the border areas along the border with Somalia," he said.

The commissioner noted that the troops will patrol areas Al-Shabab fighters could possibly attack.

"The troops will enhance the security of the areas along the border. We will not Al-Shabab militants to launch attacks on villages neighboring Somalia," Oloka stated.

This move comes days after Al-Shabab attacked a camp at Manza in Sheikh Barrow, Mandera County.

Lafey deputy county commissioner Erick Oronyi said that the attack found the Administration Police unit on high alert.

"The attackers started by hurling explosives into the camp before shooting at officers but luckily no one was injured," he said.

Al-Shabab fighters have been attacking Kenyan town since 2011 when the East African nation sent its troops to Somalia.

Kenya Defense Force (KDF) are currently operating in Southern Somalia under the framework of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.