Kenya Deploys Hundreds of Security Forces Along Its Border

Hundreds of Kenya's national police reservists (NPR) and military forces have been deployed along Kenya's border with Somalia on Tuesday in a bid to boost security.

Last Thursday, heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a camp owned by Kenyan police administration in Mandera County.

Mandera County Commissioner, Kutswa Oloka who spoke to the local media said the officers would assist in patrols in villages along the Kenyan border with Somalia that have increasingly become a soft target.

"Earlier today, we deployed well-armed national police reservists and military troops to the border areas along the border with Somalia," he said.

The commissioner noted that the troops will patrol areas Al-Shabab fighters could possibly attack.

"The troops will enhance the security of the areas along the border. We will not Al-Shabab militants to launch attacks on villages neighboring Somalia," Oloka stated.

This move comes days after Al-Shabab attacked a camp at Manza in Sheikh Barrow, Mandera County.

Lafey deputy county commissioner Erick Oronyi said that the attack found the Administration Police unit on high alert.

"The attackers started by hurling explosives into the camp before shooting at officers but luckily no one was injured," he said.

Al-Shabab fighters have been attacking Kenyan town since 2011 when the East African nation sent its troops to Somalia.

Kenya Defense Force (KDF) are currently operating in Southern Somalia under the framework of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).