Ghana: Wass Amenfi Health Directorate Set to Begin Mass Distribution of Insecticide Nets

As part of the nation-wide malaria control campaign, the Wassa Amenfi East Municipal Health Directorate is set to embark on the distribution of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) to about 42,504 registered households.

The exercise, which begins from August 7 to August 14, 2018, aims to protect at least eighty percent of the population with effective malaria prevention interventions.

Mrs Felicia Amissah, Municipal Health Director, made this known at a stakeholder meeting organized to seek their inputs for a successful LLINs Point Mass Distribution-- a revised campaign strategy used by the Ghana Health Service and partners to get LLINs to households, using the universal coverage principle of one-net for two persons in a household.

Mrs Amissah said malaria control was of serious concern to all persons and that since 2003, efforts to promote ownership and use of LLINs had been made using several approaches.

It was, therefore, very necessary, she said, that stakeholders were fully involved in the exercise to achieve the set target of reaching-out to ninety percent of all households in the Municipality.

Mr Joseph Asigri, Municipal Malaria Focal Person, said the exercise would cover all the 163 communities in the eight sub-Districts of the Municipality at 59 distribution points to serve beneficiaries.

Mr Asigri reminded the public that the registration was done through an electronic device which generated a unique code for each registered household which would be used to redeem the nets during the distribution to ensure accountability, adding that any person without the registered code would not be supplied with the nets.

He said an end-user verification would be conducted at the District and sub-District levels to ascertain, among others, whether or not the right quantity of LLINs to be redeemed were received and whether or not the quantities received by households were still available and are in use.

Mr Asigri emphasized that the LLINs for the campaign were free and persons found offering them for sale would be handed over to the law enforcement agencies for possible prosecution.

Source: ISD (Stephen Tashie)