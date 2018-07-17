South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Guards Attacked at Joburg Petrol Station

Fidelity Security guards have been attacked and robbed at a petrol station in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, the company has confirmed.

The number of guards involved is still unclear.

"It was just a cross pavement [cash carrier] and it was not the cash van that was robbed. As they picked up money from inside of the [petrol station] store, the security guard was held up at gunpoint," Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann told News24.

Bartmann said the incident took place at a Total garage in Douglasdale, Fourways.

He said the robbers made off with a canister but added that "there was not big cash lost there".

According to him, Fidelity's task team and police later arrested two people and recovered two canisters in Diepsloot. A firearm was also recovered, he said.

The guards were not injured.

Police could not immediately comment on the incident.

Source: News24