17 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Guards Attacked at Joburg Petrol Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fidelity Security guards have been attacked and robbed at a petrol station in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, the company has confirmed.

The number of guards involved is still unclear.

"It was just a cross pavement [cash carrier] and it was not the cash van that was robbed. As they picked up money from inside of the [petrol station] store, the security guard was held up at gunpoint," Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann told News24.

Bartmann said the incident took place at a Total garage in Douglasdale, Fourways.

He said the robbers made off with a canister but added that "there was not big cash lost there".

According to him, Fidelity's task team and police later arrested two people and recovered two canisters in Diepsloot. A firearm was also recovered, he said.

The guards were not injured.

Police could not immediately comment on the incident.

Source: News24

South Africa

KZN Fees Must Fall Leader's Trial Starts Almost Three Years After Arrest

The trial of Bonginkosi Khanyile, the controversial leading figure in KwaZulu-Natal's Fees Must Fall movement, has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.