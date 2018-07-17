14 July 2018

Ethiopia: Addis Allocates 44b Br Budget

Addis Abeba City Administration Council has approved 44.7 billion Br budgeted for the current fiscal year.

The administration allotted 18 billion Br for the recurrent budget, 22 billion Br for capital budget and the rest, four billion Birr, for contingency.

The budget is planned to be covered by tax and non-tax revenues, and foreign assistance. The Administration expects to generate 37.5 billion Br from taxes. The Administration intends to upgrade its tax regime based on assessments made from the previous years.

Addis Abeba City Road Authority (AACRA), Addis Abeba Water & Sewerage Authority (AAWSA) and the Addis Abeba City Administration Health Bureau will get six to four billion Birr.

