Ethiopia: Red Cross Provides Relief to the Displaced

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Ethiopia Red Cross Society are going to start providing relief to 100,000 people displaced in Kochere district, Gedeo zone due to the inter-communal clashes in southern Ethiopia.

The clashes that broke out in Gedeo and West Guji zones are fueling a rapidly swelling humanitarian crisis in which close to one million people are forcibly displaced from their homes. The displaced people do not have food, clean water, shelter, or other necessities.

The assistance of the two humanitarian agencies includes providing medicine and health supplies to local clinics as well as water tanks, tarps, and other efforts to improve the quality of water and sanitation facilities.

"This crisis is completely off the radar of the international community, and the consequences of this neglect could be dire," said Shirin Hanafieh, ICRC's assessment team leader.