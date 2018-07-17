14 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Red Cross Provides Relief to the Displaced

Tagged:

Related Topics

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Ethiopia Red Cross Society are going to start providing relief to 100,000 people displaced in Kochere district, Gedeo zone due to the inter-communal clashes in southern Ethiopia.

The clashes that broke out in Gedeo and West Guji zones are fueling a rapidly swelling humanitarian crisis in which close to one million people are forcibly displaced from their homes. The displaced people do not have food, clean water, shelter, or other necessities.

The assistance of the two humanitarian agencies includes providing medicine and health supplies to local clinics as well as water tanks, tarps, and other efforts to improve the quality of water and sanitation facilities.

"This crisis is completely off the radar of the international community, and the consequences of this neglect could be dire," said Shirin Hanafieh, ICRC's assessment team leader.

Ethiopia

Eritrea Reopens Embassy in Ethiopia

Eritrea has reopened its embassy in Ethiopia.The reopening Monday came a week after the two countries declared an end to… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.