14 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Export Keeps Underperforming

Tagged:

Related Topics

Export keeps missing the target during the past 11 months of the just-ended fiscal year. During this period the country generated only 2.5 billion dollars in revenue from export, which is 53pc of the target.

Lower quality of products, contraband markets and productivity decline are the major reasons cited for the under-performance of export, according to the Ministry of Trade (MoT). For the 11 months of the last fiscal year, the Ministry had targeted to generate 4.72 billion dollars from export.

The Ministry reported that export earnings from agricultural commodities have shown a slight increase, 7.8 million dollars, and reached 1.97 billion dollars. Export revenue generated from industrial products has spiked by 53 million dollars compared to the previous year which reached 418 million dollars.

Exports of electrical power, coffee, leather, Khat, tea and other horticulture and floriculture products have marked a performance that ranges from 50pc to 75pc.

The Ministry has pointed out that exporting commodities with value addition and exporting quality and diversified products could improve the performance of the export sector.

Ethiopia

Eritrea Reopens Embassy in Ethiopia

Eritrea has reopened its embassy in Ethiopia.The reopening Monday came a week after the two countries declared an end to… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.