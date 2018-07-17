Angola: President of Republic Leaves for Cabo Verde

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, left early this morning to Sal Island, Cabo Verde to participate in the XII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), set for this Tuesday.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Head of State, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, received farewell greetings from the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, members of the Government , among other individualities.

Under the motto "Culture, People and Oceans", the Republic of Cape Verde will take over the presidency of the CPLP at this summit, which will address the free movement of people and goods in the Portuguese Speaking Countries space, greater economic cooperation among member states, trade facilitation, and investment protection, avoiding double taxation.

During the meeting, the host country will present a proposal for a joint application from the Tarrafal Concentration Camp to World Heritage, an initiative that already has the support of several member countries of the community.

CPLP was established on July 17, 1996.

The body is an international organization comprised by Portuguese-speaking countries, namely Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and Timor-Leste.

CPLP goals are deepening of mutual friendship and cooperation among members.