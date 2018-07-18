17 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 4-Storey Building Collapses in Anambra

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
File photo of a collapsed building

A four-storey building under construction has collapsed at Owelle-Aja layout, Obosi in Idemili North local government Area of Anambra State with no casualty reported.

The structure, located off Tony Eze Street, was said to have collapsed around 7.30a.m. on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that workers at the site had yet to resume work when the incident occurred.

A resident of the area, who preferred anonymity, alleged that the building was originally designed as a two-storey building before the owner decided to add two more floors.

The source also claimed that there were cracks on the walls of the building before the collapse.

Another resident, Obiageli Okaforuzu, said the building had been under construction for many years.

"We thank God that nobody died in the mishap; it would have been a different scene by now," she said.

In his reaction, the Chairman, Landlords Association of the area, Chuka Chukwudebelu, expressed regret over the incident and appealed to the state government to mobilise excavators to the site.

"I don't think anyone was trapped since the workers had not come to work by the time it happened," he said.

Similarly, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Joachim Ulasi, expressed concern over people's failure to obtain building approvals before embarking on projects.

Mr Ulasi blamed the collapse on the use of substandard materials.

He wondered why people preferred to patronise quacks in spite of several warnings by professional bodies and the government.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Herdsmen-Farmers Conflicts Becoming Deadlier - UN Envoy

The Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, says the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.