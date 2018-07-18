Kenya: Smith Leads Three to Victory at Karen Masters

Nairobi — Twenty four year old South African pro Combrinck Smit led his group of three amateur players to victory in the first of the two-day KCB Karen Masters Pro-am at Karen Country Club.

The World Number 531 accompanied by amateur players Carol Kiengo, Alice Kariuki and Irene Auma fired 94 points to achieve the feat. Another South African Teaghan Gauche led his group of three other amateur players to second position with a score of 90.

Teaghan played alongside amateur players Ben Njuguna, Joseph Kagigithe and Harry Mwangi.

The second Pro-am will be played on Wednesday with action proper starting on Thursday.

KCB Bank Finance Director Sam Munywa said that it was a glorious first day at the Karen Country Club, filled with opportunities for growth in the golfing game in Africa.

"Being apart of the Sunshine Tour is a great privilege for us Kenyans and we look forward to putting a good show for the world to see that Kenya is indeed, truly a golfing nation. Further to this It will go a long way in boosting sports tourism

The competition will be decided over 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes there will be a cut to the leading 60 professionals and ties."

After the two day Pro-am on Tuesday and Wednesday, a total of 156 players will tee off at the Par 71 course.

100 spots are allocated to Sunshine Tour players and 38 sports to ProGolf Kenya (PGK) players while other spots are taken up by players from other African countries including Malawi, Ethiopia, and Ghana among others.