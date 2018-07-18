17 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Oliech, Musa to Oversee Sports Development

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated former Harambee Stars captains Musa Otieno and Dennis Oliech to oversee sports development in the Capital City.

The former International footballers, who helped Kenyan in different capacities to achieve global recognition, are now part of a ten-member team nominated by Sonko to ensure there is development of talent and sport in Nairobi.

Other members includes, Hashim Kamau, Judith Njagi, Lea Mumo Mate among others

Speaking after signed the Nairobi City County Sports Management (amendment) Bill 2018 in to law at City Hall, Sonko said he is focused to ensure that youth benefit from their talents.

"This team, which is composed of Kenyans who played in the international games, will help us develop our own sports locally. We believe that they will share with us their great experience and they will be inspirational to our own youth," said Sonko.

Sonko added that developing sports in the city is part of creating job opportunities for the hundreds of thousands of talented youth.

He said infrastructure development is important in sport development, that is the reason why the Nairobi City County is putting up state-of-the-art stadia that meet FIFA standards in Dandora, Ziwani, Woodley, Riruta and Kihumbuini.

"Our engineers are already on ground and work in on progress," said Sonko.

He said after the completion of these stadia, he will lobby to have international sporting events be hosted in Nairobi City County.

"I'm on the ground supervising the ongoing projects. I want to warn that any of my officials who will be implicated in any scandal in any of my projects, will be face the law," said Sonko.

Nairobi Sports and Education Executive Janet Ouko said in other countries where sports has been taken seriously, majority of the youth have benefitted.

"We should emulate what other developed countries are doing. A lot of the youth earn huge amount of money through sports, and we believe we can also achieve that," said Ouko.

Those present during the function included; Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi and Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Guyo.

